West Midlands Combined Authority - Mayor for the West Midlands Election

Information - Election of Mayor for the West Midlands Combined Authority - 4th May 2017

Please find below Mayoral Election Information that should be sent out to all registered electors throughout the West Midlands Combined Authority region.

Birmingham - Coventry - Dudley - Sandwell - Solihull - Walsall - Wolverhampton

The booklet and information must be sent to all electors by law and includes information about this election, and an election address from each of the candidates who wish to be included. As such a household may receive more than one copy.

Further details regarding the election can be found at:

www.wmcaelects.co.uk

The booklets are available to download via our site. All you need to do is register to obtain access.

Thanks

#blackcountrynews.com

Register and Join Us - Help Provide more information from your area. BlackCountryNews.com